April 10 Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA :

* Said on Thursday that the company's chairman of the management board, Krzysztof Urbanowicz, resigned

* Jacek Papaj has been appointed as a new chairman of the management board

* The company's supervisory board agrees that Jacek Papaj can form a part of management of other units within the company's capital group

* Krzysztof Morawski replaces Jacek Papaj as the company's chairman of the supervisory board

