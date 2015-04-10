BRIEF-Siam Global House says qtrly net profit is 484 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
April 10I Grandi Viaggi SpA :
* Said on Thursday sees 2015 revenue lower due to increased terroristic attacks in zones where the company operates, especially in Kenya
* Sees significant reduction or even suspension of its activity in Kenya
Source text: bit.ly/1IPN2cL
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
* Amazon.com launches new touchscreen device Echo Show priced at $229.99 per unit, available June 28, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qNASSI) Further company coverage: