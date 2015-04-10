BRIEF-Mavshack appoints Anna Eriksson new CFO
ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO
April 10 Pilab SA :
* Said on Thursday that the company resolved to increase capital by no more than up to 253,550 zlotys ($67,200) via a share issue of no more than 528,500 series H and I shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty each
* Its current shareholders will be excluded from taking part in the share issue
* Proceeds from the share issue to be used for the company's operations in the United States
LAGOS, May 9 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have reached deadlock after the telecoms firm missed a payment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.