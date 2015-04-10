BRIEF-Nortel Canada announces effectiveness of Settlement and Plans Support Agreement
* Nortel Canada - Nortel* Networks and Nortel Networks Limited announce effectiveness of settlement and plans support agreement entered into Oct 12, 2016
April 10 Teixeira Duarte SA :
* Said on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Teixeira Duarte - Engenharia e Construções SA holds 49 pct of SATU Oeiras - Sistema Automático de Transporte Urbano EM SA, which is under dissolution process
* Due to that the company clarifies that, by the end of 2013, Teixeira Duarte - Engenharia e Construções had already included losses of 39.6 million euros ($42 million) in its accounts
* In Q3 2014 reported additional 1.3 million euros and in Q4 2014 another 1.5 million euros in loses, related to the outlined participation
* Once SATU system is closed the subsidiary will cease to have any costs related to it Source text: bit.ly/1Gw2ehB
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nortel Canada - Nortel* Networks and Nortel Networks Limited announce effectiveness of settlement and plans support agreement entered into Oct 12, 2016
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively