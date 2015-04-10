April 10 Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA :

* Said on Thursday the board agreed on share capital increase via conversion of credits for a nominal amount of 11 million euros ($11.7 million) and an issue premium of 113.4 million euros through issuance of 731.5 million ordinary shares at a nominal value of 0.015 euro each

* The board agreed on share capital increase via conversion of credits against the bankruptcy estate for a nominal amount of 369,449 euros and an issue premium of 738,898 euros through issuance of 24.6 million ordinary shares at a nominal value of 0.015 euro each

* As a result of the operations, Nyesa's share capital amounts to 14.3 million euros with 954.5 million shares at a nominal value of 0.015 euro each

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9378 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)