April 10 Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA
:
* Said on Thursday the board agreed on share capital
increase via conversion of credits for a nominal amount of 11
million euros ($11.7 million) and an issue premium of 113.4
million euros through issuance of 731.5 million ordinary shares
at a nominal value of 0.015 euro each
* The board agreed on share capital increase via conversion
of credits against the bankruptcy estate for a nominal amount of
369,449 euros and an issue premium of 738,898 euros through
issuance of 24.6 million ordinary shares at a nominal value of
0.015 euro each
* As a result of the operations, Nyesa's share capital
amounts to 14.3 million euros with 954.5 million shares at a
nominal value of 0.015 euro each
