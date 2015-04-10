April 10 Arsan Tekstil Ticaret ve Sanayi As :

* Unit Akedas Elektrik Dagitim to secure 33 million lira ($12.56 million) loan from Ziraat Bankasi

* Company decides to guarantee the loan together with other shareholders

