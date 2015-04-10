April 10 Bioera SpA :

* Signs co-investment agreement with family offices Yaks Holding in Saudi Arabia and Bramfield Limited in UK to invest in Made in Italy branded goods companies

* Joint venture to be operative through veichle called Splendor Investment Holdings LTD based in London

* To contribute 50 percent to special investment vehicle in joint venture

