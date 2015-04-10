Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date March 7,2020

Coupon 2.250 pct

Issue price 104.8790

Reoffer price 104.8790

Reoffer yield 1.208 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date April 24,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & HSBC

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA(S&P)&

AAA(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion sterling when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1051861851

