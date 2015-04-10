Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

(VW Fin Services)

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date April 17,2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.935

Reoffer yield 1.756 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020, UKT Gilt

Payment Date April 17,2015

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays & HSBC (B&D)

Ratings A2(Moody's)& A(S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1219421861

