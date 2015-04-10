Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
(VW Fin Services)
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date April 17,2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.935
Reoffer yield 1.756 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020, UKT Gilt
Payment Date April 17,2015
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays & HSBC (B&D)
Ratings A2(Moody's)& A(S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1219421861
