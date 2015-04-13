PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 4
May 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Ittifak Holding AS :
* Said on Friday that board of directors proposed not to pay FY 2014 dividend
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of first lien senior secured notes offering and revised sizing of additional borrowings under its existing first lien term loan facility