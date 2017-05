April 13 Icade SA :

* Announced on Friday that Nathalie Palladitcheff, company's acting CEO and member of the executive committee in charge of Finance, Legal and IT has announced her decision to leave Icade in the next weeks

* Olivier Wigniolle to take responsabilities over Palladitcheff at the beginning of May

