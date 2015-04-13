Apr 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 20,2020

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.941

Reoffer yield 0.637 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 76.6 bps

Over the 0 pct April 2020,OBL

Payment Date April 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) BofAML , CACIB & DZ BANK

Ratings A1(Moody's), A (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1219428957

