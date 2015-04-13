Apr 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Grand City Properties S.A., Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(Grand City )

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date April 17,2025

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 96.761

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 17,2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English law

ISIN XS1220083551

