BRIEF-Eclipx Group to acquire Grays eCommerce group
* Entered into scheme implementation deed under to acquire 100% of shares in Grays Ecommerce Group
April 13 Goldbach Group AG :
* United Internet Beteiligungen GmbH Deutschland sold its stake in Goldbach Group of about 15 pct to VERAISON SICAV Engagement Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into scheme implementation deed under to acquire 100% of shares in Grays Ecommerce Group
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: