UPDATE 1-Australia says would bar move of BHP Billiton offshore
* BHP could face civil penalties if Australia listing scrapped
April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor
Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 20, 2022
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.389
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 26.6 basis points
Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date April 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, HSBC, JPM & RABOBANK
Ratings AA+ (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
ISIN XS1219963672
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* BHP could face civil penalties if Australia listing scrapped
WASHINGTON, May 3 The U.S. House of Representatives has scheduled a vote for Thursday on a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday, adding that he believes the party has enough support to pass the legislation. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)