Apr 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Municipality Finance Plc (MuniFin)

Issue Amount $500

Maturity Date April 18,2019

Coupon 1.250 pct

Reoffer price 99.543

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 47 bps

Over the 0.75 pct April 2018 ,CT3

Payment Date April 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CS (B&D)& GSI

Ratings Aaa(stable)(Moody's)& AA+(stable)(S&P)

Listing London Stock Exchange's regulated market

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English Law

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

RegS ISIN XS1219678809

144A ISIN US62630CAE12

