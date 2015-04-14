BRIEF-Leoni affirms guidance after Q1 sales, earnings rise
* Affirms guidance Source text: https://www.leoni.com/en/press/releases/details/leonis-consolidated-sales-up-11-percent-in-the-first-quarter-of-2017/ Further company coverage:
April 14 United SA :
* Said on Monday that on April 2 Delmont Capital LLC sold 187,118 shares of the company
* As of April 10, Delmont Capital LLC does not own any shares of the company
ZURICH, May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,074 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .