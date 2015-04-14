UPDATE 1-Hannover Re says on track for FY target after Q1 results
* Hannover Re expects profit to exceed 1 bln euros this year (Adds details from earnings statement)
April 14 Creades publ AB :
* End-Q1 net asset value 224 Swedish crowns ($25) per share versus 195 crowns per share year ago
* Q1 pretax profit 331 million crowns versus 375 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8298 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hannover Re expects profit to exceed 1 bln euros this year (Adds details from earnings statement)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 10 (Fitch) Australia's 2017-2018 budget contains measures that may negatively affect bank credit profiles, but not significantly enough to have an immediate ratings impact, says Fitch Ratings. The measures include a proposed levy on large banks and rules designed to increase competition that might erode banks' franchise strength and pricing power over the longer-term. However, proposals to allow regulators to bette