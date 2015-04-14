April 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 26, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 113.299

Yield 0.232 pct

Spread Minus 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, DZ BANK, Helaba, HSBC, RBS, Societe

Generale CIB and UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1219742233

ISIN XS0946693834

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)