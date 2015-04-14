April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ILE-DE-FRANCE, REGION DE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 23, 2027

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 98.7750

Reoffer price 98.7750

Spread 21 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OAT

Payment Date April 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP, CA-CIB & Natixis

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

