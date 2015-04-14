April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ILE-DE-FRANCE, REGION DE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 23, 2027
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 98.7750
Reoffer price 98.7750
Spread 21 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the OAT
Payment Date April 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP, CA-CIB & Natixis
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)