April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Criteria CaixaHolding S.A.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 21, 2022

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.974

Yield 1.629 pct

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 168.7 basis points

Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Bofa Merrill Lynch, Caixabank, Morgan Stanley,

Santander GBM & SGCIB

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN ES0205045000

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)