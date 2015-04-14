April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Criteria CaixaHolding S.A.
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 21, 2022
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.974
Yield 1.629 pct
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 168.7 basis points
Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date April 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Bofa Merrill Lynch, Caixabank, Morgan Stanley,
Santander GBM & SGCIB
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN ES0205045000
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)