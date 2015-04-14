BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen Q1 consolidated net income up at EUR 10.7 mln
* IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, COMPANY'S OPERATING REVENUE CLIMBED BY 4.6% FROM EUR 19.5 MILLION TO EUR 20.4 MILLION
Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower RWE Aktiengesellschaft
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date April 21, 2075
Coupon 2.750 pct
Reoffer price 99.382
Reoffer yield 2.875 pct
Spread 264.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 301 bps
Over the September 2020,DBR
ISIN XS1219498141
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 550 million euro
Maturity Date April 21, 2075
Coupon 3.500 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 299.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 335.9 bps
Over the February 2025 DBR
ISIN XS1219499032
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 21,2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays (B&D)& Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa1(stable (Moody's) & BBB+ (negative)(S&P)
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German law
* Canada's largest pension fund CPPIB withholds vote for re-election of bombardier executive chairman pierre beaudoin Further company coverage: