BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen Q1 consolidated net income up at EUR 10.7 mln
* IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, COMPANY'S OPERATING REVENUE CLIMBED BY 4.6% FROM EUR 19.5 MILLION TO EUR 20.4 MILLION
Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
(BayernLB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 23,2018
Coupon 1.250 pct
Issue price 99.6570
Reoffer price 99.6570
Reoffer yield 1.363 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Payment Date April 23,2015
Lead Manager(s) BLB, CITI & CS
Ratings Aaa(Moody's) & AAA(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1220883596
* Canada's largest pension fund CPPIB withholds vote for re-election of bombardier executive chairman pierre beaudoin Further company coverage: