April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Petroleos Mexicanos

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 21, 2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.320

Yield 1.980 pct

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

ISIN XS1172947902

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 21, 2027

Coupon 2.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.016

Yield 2.848 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

ISIN XS1172951508

****

Common Terms

Payment Date April 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP PARIBAS, DB & Santander

Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P) &

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)