LONDON, April 17 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has fined CWT Commodities 100,000 pounds ($149,310) for
violations of so-called "Chinese Wall" restrictions in its
warehousing policy.
CWT failed to identify two companies in its corporate group
which were trading companies and failed to put effective
information barriers in place, the LME said on Friday in a
members' notice.
"The LME uncovered no evidence to suggest that the conduct
was deliberate, and no evidence to suggest that confidential
information was passed between CWT and the trading companies in
its group," it added.
($1 = 0.6697 pounds)
