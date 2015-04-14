ROME, April 14 Italy's Antitrust authority said
on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into whether Italy
bourse operator Borsa Italiana had given preferential access to
its data to financial information company Blt Market Services.
A statement said the investigation was opened after a
complaint by a rival financial information provider, eClass. Blt
Market Services is a part of London Stock Exchange Group
Holdings Italia.
The investigation is expected to be concluded by the end of
May.
