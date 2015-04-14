April 14 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday:

* closed $3 billion debt offering

* issued $1.5 billion of 4.5 percent senior notes due 2020 at a price of 100 percent aggregate principal amount, and $1.5 billion 5.250 percent senior notes due 2023 at a price of 100 percent their aggregate principal amount.

* intends to use the net proceeds of the notes for general corporate purposes Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)