April 15 Hetan Technologies SA

* Said on Tuesday that the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) set the date of the first trading day of the company's shares for April 15

* The company will trade 25,796,500 series A shares on the WSE's NewConnect market under the code PLHTNTH00019 and ticker HTN

