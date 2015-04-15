BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Hetan Technologies SA :
* Said on Tuesday that the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) set the date of the first trading day of the company's shares for April 15
* The company will trade 25,796,500 series A shares on the WSE's NewConnect market under the code PLHTNTH00019 and ticker HTN
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD