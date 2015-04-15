BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 2015 revenue 20 million zlotys ($5.30 million), up over 28.3 percent year on year
($1 = 3.7753 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove