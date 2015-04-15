April 15 Galapagos NV :

* Said on Tuesday the selective JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib showed improvements in signs and symptoms of active rheumatoid arthritis and met key efficacy endpoints after 12 weeks of treatment with filgotinib as an add-on to methotrexate, or MTX, in the DARWIN 1 Phase 2B study

* The study achieved its primary endpoint with a statistically significant improvement in ACR20 score versus placebo after 12 weeks of treatment at a daily dose of 200 mg

* Statistically significant ACR50 scores were achieved with all dose levels and dose regimens

* Statistically significant improvement in DAS28(CRP) was seen within one week

