BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15Net Holding AS :
* Said on Tuesday that it was understood that the National Lottery Licence-Privatisation Tender licensing agreement could not be signed on April 15 as previously announced
* Said to disclose a further date when it is decided
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove