BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Symbio Polska SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported March 2015 revenue of 1.4 million zlotys ($370,820), up 91 percent year on year
($1 = 3.7754 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove