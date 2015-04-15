BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 Yellow Hat SA :
* Said on Tuesday that after transactions conducted on the NewConnect market on April 9 and April 10 BENTEN Sp. z o.o. INVEST S.K.A. raised its stake in the company to 58.86 percent (24,133,995 shares) from 29.38 percent
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan