April 15 Yellow Hat SA :

* Said on Tuesday that after transactions conducted on the NewConnect market on April 9 and April 10 BENTEN Sp. z o.o. INVEST S.K.A. raised its stake in the company to 58.86 percent (24,133,995 shares) from 29.38 percent

