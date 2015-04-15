BRIEF-Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals says NICE England Updates on SCENESSE
* Department of health designated scenesse to be evaluated as a highly specialised technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 15 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :
* Said on Tuesday that based on preliminary figures Q1 sales revenue grew around 22 pct in constant currencies to approximately 204 million euros ($216.99 million) (reported gain: around 33 pct)
* Based on the Q1 results, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has revised its forecast upwards for 2015
* 2015 sales revenue in constant currencies is now expected to increase about 7 pct to 10 pct (previous guidance: about 4 pct to 7 pct)
* Sees 2015 underlying EBITDA margin in constant currencies of around 24.5 pct to 25 pct (previous guidance: around 24.0 pct to 24.5 pct)
* Admedus receives FDA clearance for cardiocel 3d-ahz.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: