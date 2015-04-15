BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 Grupo Ezentis SA :
* Said on Tuesday reorganizes structure within three of its wholly owned units
* Unit Ezentis Tecnologia SLU absorbs units Avanzit Telecom SLU and Avanzit Global Services SLU, followed by dissolution and liquidation of absorbed companies
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan