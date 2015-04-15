BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 MNI SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit MNI Centrum Uslug SA signed a letter of intent to sell its collocation center based in Ursus, Poland
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan