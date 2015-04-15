BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 Mediacap SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its general shareholders meeting resolved to allot whole FY 2014 net profit in the amount of 1.3 million zlotys ($345,170) for reserve capital
($1 = 3.7663 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan