BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 Octo Technology SA :
* Said on Tuesday it completed its capital increase with preferential subscription rights, raising 4.1 million euros ($4.37 million)
* The company issued 745,592 new shares at 5.50 euros per share
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan