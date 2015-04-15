BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Jumbo SA
* Says 9-month sales to March rose 8.6 percent y/y to 446.2 mln euros
* Reiterates estimate for a 4-6 percent rise in 12-month sales to June Further company coverage: (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove