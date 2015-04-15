BRIEF-Admedus receives FDA clearance for Cardiocel 3D
* Admedus receives FDA clearance for cardiocel 3d-ahz.ax
April 15 Latvijas Juras Medicinas :
* Reported on Tuesday that Management Board recommends to approve FY 2015 investments of 450,000 euros ($478,935)
* Expects FY 2015 income of 5.52 million euros
* Expects FY 2015 expenses of 5.51 million euros
* Expects FY 2015 profit before tax of 16,550 euros
Source text: bit.ly/1OvLt7z
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended