Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 26, 2023

Coupon 0.20 pct

Issue price 99.92

Yield 0.212 pct

Payment Date April 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000HLB1ZP8

