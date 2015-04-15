BRIEF-Truking Technology, controlling shareholder plan overseas acquisition
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended
April 15 Olainfarm AS :
* March sales have reached 8.7 million euros ($9.22 million), up 36 pct vs year ago
* Says according to preliminary sales target estimates consolidated sales can reach 100 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
* Signed a binding memorandum of understanding (mou) with Royal Melbourne Institute Of Technology