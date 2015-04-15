April 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SPCM SA

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date June 15, 2023

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date April 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CA-CIB & SG

Ratings BB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1221105759

