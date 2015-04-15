UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda welcomes expansion of China-led infrastructure bank
* ADB, World Bank alone cannot meet infrastructure needs-Kuroda
April 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Wells Fargo & Company WFC Corp
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date April 22, 2022
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.409
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT, equivalent to 93 basis points
Over 4.0 pct 2022
Payment Date April 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Bank & Wells Fargo Securities
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1221677476
