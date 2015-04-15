By Gilles Guillaume
| PARIS, April 15
PARIS, April 15 Renault will hold an
emergency board meeting on Thursday in response to French
government moves to tighten its grip on the carmaker and its
alliance with Nissan, a company source with knowledge
of the matter said.
The afternoon board session has been scheduled to discuss
"shareholding changes", the source said, after France raised its
Renault stake to bolster its influence over the company in a
challenge to Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn.
Neither Renault nor the French government responded to calls
and messages seeking comment on Wednesday evening.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)