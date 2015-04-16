April 16 Unibail-Rodamco SE :

* Announced on Wednesday the results of the repurchase procedure of outstanding ORNANES issued on Sept. 19, 2012 (2012 ORNANES)

* Announced the repurchase of 94.55 pct of the 2012 ORNANES

* Settlement of 2012 ORNANES and repurchase procedure will occur on April 17, 2015, after which date the 2012 ORNANES so repurchased will be cancelled in accordance with their terms and conditions

* Total repurchase price is 953,632,774.98 euros ($1.02 billion) or 292.19 euros per ORNANE 2012

* Says 2015 ORNANES received an 'A' rating by Standard & Poors, and an 'A+' by Fitch

