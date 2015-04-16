German property group TLG makes takeover offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
April 16 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :
* Reported on Wednesday FY 2014 net loss of 187 million euros ($199.4 million) versus loss 298.6 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 interest income of 336.5 million euros versus 225.2 million euros a year ago
* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at end of December 2014 at 8.5 percent versus 10.48 percent at end of June 2014
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.