April 16

* Said on Wednesday that the board had agreed on share capital increase for a total nominal amount of 64.6 million euros ($68.8 million) through the issuance of 64.6 million new ordinary shares

* The new shares to be issued at a nominal value of 1 euro per share and a share premium of 8.5 euros per share (total issue price of 9.5 euros per share)

* Total amount of share capital increase to ascend to 613.8 million euros

