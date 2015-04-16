German property group TLG makes takeover offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
April 16 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Said on Wednesday that the board had agreed on share capital increase for a total nominal amount of 64.6 million euros ($68.8 million) through the issuance of 64.6 million new ordinary shares
* The new shares to be issued at a nominal value of 1 euro per share and a share premium of 8.5 euros per share (total issue price of 9.5 euros per share)
* Total amount of share capital increase to ascend to 613.8 million euros
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.