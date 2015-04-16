German property group TLG makes takeover offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
April 16 Everest Investments SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to change issue price of series G share to 5 zlotys per share from 4.25 zlotys per share
* Series G shares will be issued via private placement without pre-emptive rights
* Decision to raise capital via issue of series G shares was announced on Feb. 11
($1 = 3.7737 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.