April 16 Everest Investments SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to change issue price of series G share to 5 zlotys per share from 4.25 zlotys per share

* Series G shares will be issued via private placement without pre-emptive rights

* Decision to raise capital via issue of series G shares was announced on Feb. 11

($1 = 3.7737 zlotys)