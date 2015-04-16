Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower NIBC Bank N.V.
(NIBC Bank )
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 22,2022
Coupon 0.250 pct
Issue price 99.6130
Reoffer price 99.6130
Reoffer yield 0.306 pct
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date April 22,2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, CA-CIB & ING
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch Law
ISIN XS1222431097
