Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower NIBC Bank N.V.

(NIBC Bank )

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 22,2022

Coupon 0.250 pct

Issue price 99.6130

Reoffer price 99.6130

Reoffer yield 0.306 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 22,2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, CA-CIB & ING

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch Law

ISIN XS1222431097

